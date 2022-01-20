Murray State routs Eastern Illinois 91-51

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Trae Hannibal had eight points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, Tevin Brown posted 16 points and Murray State romped past Eastern Illinois 91-51 on Thursday night.

DaQuan Smith had 15 points for Murray State (16-2, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Carter Collins added 10 points.

Paul Bizimana scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (2-15, 0-4), who have lost eight consecutive games. Dan Luers and CJ Lane had 10 points apiece.

