Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Marist 76-64

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points as Rider beat Marist 76-64 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 13 points for Rider (4-10, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Jeremiah Pope added 12 points. Rodney Henderson Jr. had eight rebounds.

Rider posted a season-high 20 assists.

Raheim Sullivan had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-6, 5-6). Jordan Jones added 10 points and six blocks. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 10 points.

