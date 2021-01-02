Murray scores 20 to carry Rider past Fairfield 70-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points as Rider got past Fairfield 70-62 on Friday.

Christian Ings had 12 points for Rider (2-6, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Taj Benning scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Stags (1-9, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. Jake Wojcik added 15 points. Chris Maidoh had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery