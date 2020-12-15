Murray carries Central Michigan past St. Francis (Ill) 91-39

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Meikkel Murray had 15 points and eight rebounds as Central Michigan easily beat St. Francis (Ill.) 91-39 on Monday.

Caleb Huffman had 11 points for Central Michigan (3-3). Ralph Bissainthe added 10 points and Travon Broadway Jr. had six rebounds.

Carter Fayhee had seven points for the Fighting Saints.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery