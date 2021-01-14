Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Grayson Murphy had 14 points and seven steals and Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, romping past Tennessee Tech 88-67 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard had 15 points for Belmont (13-1, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 14 points. JaCobi Wood had 10 points and six rebounds.

Belmont dominated the first half and led 43-21 at halftime. The Golden Eagles’ 46 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Shandon Goldman had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (1-13, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Damaria Franklin added 11 points. Amadou Sylla had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES