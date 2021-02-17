Murphy leads Wofford past The Citadel 81-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Storm Murphy had 26 points and Messiah Jones added 21 as Wofford got past The Citadel 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Murphy shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Max Klesmit had 12 points for Wofford (13-8, 10-5 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added 10 points and six rebounds.

Kaiden Rice had 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 4-9). Hayden Brown added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Fletcher Abee had 11 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated Wofford 77-69 on Jan. 27.

