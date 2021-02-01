Murphy leads Wofford past E. Tennessee St. 67-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Storm Murphy posted 19 points as Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 67-62 on Monday night.

Tray Hollowell had 15 points for Wofford (11-5, 8-2 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit added 14 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points.

Damari Monsanto scored a season-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (10-6, 6-2), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES