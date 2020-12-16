Murphy leads Wofford over unbeaten Coastal Carolina 88-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Storm Murphy scored 26 points, tying his career high, as Wofford beat previously undefeated Coastal Carolina 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Morgan Safford added a career-high 21 points for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell had 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford (3-2). Messiah Jones added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Murphy was 8-for-12 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, converted seven of eight free throws and added seven assists. The Terriers shot 50% for the game to Coastal Carolina’s 41%.

Wofford made 15 3-pointers, includinga dagger of a pull-up 3 from Murphy with just over a minute left to shut the door on a Chanticleers comeback.

DeVante’ Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (4-1). Deanthony Tipler added 19 points. Essam Mostafa had 15 points and nine rebounds.

