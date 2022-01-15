Mozone lifts SC Upstate past UNC Asheville, 76-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation is seeing its first-ever 'blood crisis' with a low supply of blood, according to the Red Cross. New Mexico is no exception. Vitalant, the regional blood agency for New Mexico, said it's seeing its lowest blood supply in two years.

"As of right now, hospitals are at about one day's worth of blood on the shelves," said Evelyn Rosado, Communications Manager for Vitalant. "Generally, we like to have about three to four days."