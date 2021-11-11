Mount St. Mary’s beats Washington College 117-62

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexicans are submitting feedback on the state education department’s proposed social studies curriculum which increases an emphasis on learning about identity and cultural history and updates topics in history for the first time in 30 years.

Friday marks the final day of the public comment period, culminating with oral feedback in an online forum. Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said Thursday that the department won’t extend the public comment period, which at least a dozen school districts have asked for.