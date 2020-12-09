Mount St Mary’s beats St Francis (Pa) 75-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Mezie Offurum posted 19 points and eight rebounds, and Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists as Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (2-3). Nana Opoku added six points and five blocks.

Mark Flagg had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (1-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery