EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Jalen Benjamin had 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s topped St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 71-54 on Saturday.

Nana Opoku had 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deandre Thomas added six rebounds. Dakota Leffew also had six rebounds.

Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash (7-14, 3-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com