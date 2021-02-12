Mount St. Mary’s beats Long Island 64-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 64-46 on Friday.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (8-7, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Opoku also had nine rebounds and Josh Reaves had seven.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 13 points for the Sharks (7-7, 7-7). Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Eral Penn had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 66-60 last Thursday.

