ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Dakota Leffew scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary’s took down Canisius 67-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Leffew was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-19). Jalen Benjamin scored 13 points and added five assists. George Tinsley was 4 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (10-20) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Canisius also got 14 points from Tahj Staveskie. Xzavier Long also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.