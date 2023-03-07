ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Dakota Leffew scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary’s took down Canisius 67-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Leffew was 6 of 15 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-19). Jalen Benjamin scored 13 points and added five assists. George Tinsley was 4 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins (10-20) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Canisius also got 14 points from Tahj Staveskie. Xzavier Long also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.