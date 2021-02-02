Moultrie scores 16 to lift NC Central over SC State 64-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
DURHAM, N.C. (AP)C.J. Keyser scored 15 points and his three-point play with 50 seconds left helped send North Carolina Central to a 64-63 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Jamir Moultrie had 16 points off the bench to lead the Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mike Melvin added six rebounds.

Jemal Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-15, 0-5). Floyd Rideau Jr. scored 11 points, Latavian Lawrence collared eight rebounds and Themus Fulks distributed 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds.

