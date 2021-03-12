Moton, Grambling beat Southern 72-67 in SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Cam Christon scored 26 points, Tra’Michael Moton had nine of his 14 points after regulation and Grambling beat Southern 72-67 in overtime on Thursday night in the first round of the Southwestern Conference Tournament.

Terreon Randolph added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Grambling (12-11).

The fourth-seeded Tigers play No. 1 seed Prairie View in the semifinals Friday.

Randolph made a layup and Moton hit a 3-pointer to give Grambling a 64-59 lead 77 seconds into the extra period and the Jaguars trailed the rest of the way.

Harrison Henderson led No. 5 seed Southern (8-11) with 20 points. Terrell Williams Jr. added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

