Moss lifts Grambling St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 60-46

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Prince Moss came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Grambling State to a 60-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

DeVante Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (15-13, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ivy Smith Jr. added six assists. Anthony Gaston had seven rebounds.

Markedric Bell had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (4-24, 3-13). He also had eight turnovers.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Grambling State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-47 on Feb. 1. Grambling State faces Mississippi Valley State at home on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Jackson State on the road on Monday.

