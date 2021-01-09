Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Isiaih Mosley matched his career high in scoring 29 points for the second straight game as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri State (7-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Keaton Hervey had 11 points.

Ben Krikke scored a career-high 21 points for the Crusaders (3-6, 0-1). Donovan Clay also scored 2d1 points. Connor Barrett had 11 points and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES