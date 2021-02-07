Mosley carries Missouri St. over Illinois St. 72-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Isiaih Mosley scored 24 points and dished seven assists as Missouri State beat Illinois State 72-62 on Sunday, handing coach Dana Ford his 100th win.

Gaige Prim had 16 points for Missouri State (11-5, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Ja’Monta Black added 10 points and seven rebounds. Demarcus Sharp also had seven assists.

Ford is 100-103 in his seventh season of coaching.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (5-14, 2-11), who have now lost six consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 14 points. Dusan Mahorcic had five points and 15 rebounds.

Missouri State defeated Illinois State 74-67 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES