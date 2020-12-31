Morton-Robertson lifts Radford past Presbyterian 71-65

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Quinton Morton-Robertson posted 18 points as Radford got past Presbyterian 71-65 on Wednesday.

Lewis Djonkam added 16 points, Dravon Mangum chipped in 11, and Chyree Walker had 10 for Radford (4-5, 3-0 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Trevon Reddish scored a career-high 24 points for the Blue Hose (2-3, 0-1). Owen McCormack added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Rayshon Harrison had 12 points and six rebounds.

