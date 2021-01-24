Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72

BOSTON (AP)Vado Morse scored a career-high 30 points to keep pace with Tyson Walker and carry James Madison to a 79-72 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

Walker led the Huskies with 30 points, also a season high, in the mano-a-mano duel.

Matt Lewis had 16 points for James Madison (7-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Justin Amadi added 11 points and Julien Wooden 10. Terell Strickland had 5 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.

The Huskies’ Walker added five steals in the losing effort for the hosts, whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Shaquille Walters had 16 points for the Huskies (8-6, 7-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern defeated James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

