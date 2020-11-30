Morse scores 26 to carry James Madison over Radford 67-59

Vado Morse had a career-high 26 points as James Madison topped Radford 67-59 on Sunday night.

Matt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison (2-1). Julien Wooden added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Fah’Mir Ali had 15 points for the Highlanders (0-3). Quinton Morton-Robertson added 11 points. Lewis Djonkam had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

James Madison plays Old Dominion at home next Monday. Radford plays East Carolina on the road on Saturday.

— For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com