TROY, Ala. (AP)Vado Morse scored 25 points as James Madison beat Troy 89-87 in overtime on Thursday night.

Morse shot 8 for 18 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Dukes (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 7 for 10 from the line, and added nine rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum was 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Aamer Muhammad finished with 17 points and two steals for the Trojans (12-8, 4-3). Troy also got 16 points from Kieffer Punter. Christyon Eugene also put up 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

