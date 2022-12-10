HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Vado Morse had 22 points and James Madison rolled to a 106-43 victory over Gallaudet University on Saturday night.

Morse shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (8-3). Alonzo Sule pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Edwards made 7 of 11 shots and scored 15 with six rebounds.

Rory Lewis led the way for the Bison with 11 points. Malosi Viena added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.