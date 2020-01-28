Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Morgan State rallies past Maryland Eastern Shore, 56-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)David Syfax Jr. came off the bench to tally 11 points to carry Morgan State to a 56-50 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Malik Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (11-12, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis each added six rebounds.

Troy Baxter, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, was just 1 of 6 from the field.

Morgan State scored a season-low 15 first-half points

Da’Shawn Phillip had 14 points for the Hawks (2-19, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Bryan Urrutia added eight rebounds.

Morgan State faces Howard on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Delaware State on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞