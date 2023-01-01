EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday.

Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.

Marvin Coleman finished with 13 points for the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4). Gabe Spinelli added 12 points for Evansville. Yacine Toumi also had 11 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Murray State hosts Bradley while Evansville visits Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.