Morgan scores 21 points as Central Michigan tops Ball State

NCAA Men's Basketball
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Dallas Morgan scored 21 points as Central Michigan defeated Ball State 71-66 on Saturday.

Tahjai Teague had 17 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and five blocks for Ball State.

Morgan hit a 3-pointer and later a two-point field goal to turn a five-point Central Michigan lead into a 68-58 advantage with 1:22 remaining and the Chippewas had little trouble closing out the victory.

David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Kevin McKay added 13 points and nine rebounds. Rob Montgomery had 11 points.

The Chippewas forced a season-high 28 turnovers.

Luke Bumbalough added 13 points and Jarron Coleman had 12 points, six rebounds, seven turnovers and one assist for the Cardinals (11-8, 4-2).

Both teams have road games on Tuesday – Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio) and Ball State at Bowling Green.

