Morency scores 18 to carry ULM over UALR 68-64

MONROE, La. (AP)Marco Morency came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Louisiana Monroe to a 68-64 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday.

Elijah Gonzales made four free throws with 17 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Josh Nicholas had 15 points for ULM (7-16, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference). Russell Harrison added 11 points, and Gonzales had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Marko Lukic had 20 points for the Trojans (10-13, 6-10), who have lost six consecutive games. Ruot Monyyong added 10 rebounds, and Ben Coupet Jr. had nine points and 10 rebounds.

