Morehead State wins fifth straight game

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

James Baker Jr. had 14 points as Morehead State beat Southeast Missouri 64-50 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 11 points for Morehead State (9-6, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fifth straight game. De’Von Cooper added 11 points. Johni Broome had 10 points.

Southeast Missouri totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The game was tied at halftime.

Nana Akenten had 14 points for the Redhawks (3-8, 1-4). Manny Patterson added three blocks.

Chris Harris, the Redhawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 16.0 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

