EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Ta’lon Cooper had 14 points and seven assists as Morehead State got past Tennessee Tech 73-56 in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Morehead State (22-10). Skyelar Potter added 14 points and six rebounds. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (11-21). John Pettway added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com