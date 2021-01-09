Morehead State hangs on to beat Jacksonville State 56-55

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Morehead State to a 56-55 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Jalen Finch cut Morehead’s lead to one on a 3-pointer with 1:33 to go but neither team scored again with Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams missing a 3-pointer as time ran out.

De’Von Cooper had 11 points and six rebounds for Morehead State (7-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Eagles posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Brandon Huffman had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-4, 3-2). Jalen Finch also scored 13 points. Juwan Perdue had eight rebounds.

