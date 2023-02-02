MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Mark Freeman scored 18 points to help Morehead State defeat Tennessee Tech 64-45 on Thursday night.

Freeman also added five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (15-9, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jake Wolfe scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Alex Gross shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Jaylen Sebree led the Golden Eagles (10-14, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brett Thompson added eight points for Tennessee Tech. Tyrone Perry also had six points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.