Morehead St. beats SE Missouri 61-54 in OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Ta’lon Cooper came off the bench to score 17 points to carry No. 2 seed Morehead State to a 61-54 win over Southeast Missouri in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Johni Broome had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Morehead State (21-7). Devon Cooper added 12 points. Skyelar Potter had six rebounds.

Southeast Missouri totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 17 points for the Redhawks (11-16). Nana Akenten added six rebounds.

Morehead State will play third-seeded Eastern Kentucky or No. 6 seed Austin Peay in the semifinals Friday.

