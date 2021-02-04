Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY)

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Alex Morales had a career-high 27 points as Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Wagner (3-5, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez had eight rebounds.

Travis Atson had 19 points for the Terriers (4-5, 4-4). Trey Quartlebaum added 13 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points, and Unique McLean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES