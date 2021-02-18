Morales hits late FTs, Wagner beats Mount St. Mary’s 57-55

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Alex Morales made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 5.1 seconds left, and Wagner beat Mount St. Mary’s 57-55 on Wednesday.

Elijah Ford added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Will Martinez scored 10 for Wagner (8-5, 8-4 Northeast Conference).

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points – including the Mountaineers’ final 12 – and six assists. Deandre Thomas added 12 points and Nana Opoku scored 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (8-9, 7-6).

After Morales made a layup to give the Seahawks an eight-point lead with 4:25 to play, Chong Qui scored eight straight points to make it 51-all with fewer than three minutes later. Ford answered with a 3-pointer – his first in four attempts this season – to put Wagner back in front. Chong Qui made two free throws and, after Ford made 1 of 2 foul shots, hit a short pull-up jumper to tie it at 55-55 with 13 seconds remaining. Morales was fouled and hit both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity about eight seconds later and Thomas missed a potential tying layup just before the buzzer.

The Seahawks beat Mount St. Mary’s by 22 points on Tuesday, limiting the Mountaineers to 39 points, their lowest single-game total since a 91-37 loss to Marquette on November 11, 2011.

