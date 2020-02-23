Moragne carries Florida A&M over Norfolk St. 66-63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Bryce Moragne came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Florida A&M to a 66-63 win over Norfolk State on Saturday, the Rattlers’ seventh straight home victory.

Rod Melton Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Florida A&M (11-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). MJ Randolph added 10 points and six assists. Nasir Core had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Devante Carter had 15 points for the Spartans (13-14, 9-3). Joe Bryant Jr. and Jermaine Bishop had 15 points apiece.

The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. Norfolk State defeated Florida A&M 95-67 on Jan. 27. Florida A&M plays South Carolina State at home on Monday. Norfolk State plays Bethune-Cookman on the road on Monday.

