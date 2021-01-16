Moore scores 31 to lift Oakland past Youngstown St. 81-74

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Jalen Moore had 31 points and 12 assists as Oakland topped Youngstown State 81-74 on Saturday.

Micah Parrish had 13 points for Oakland (5-12, 5-5 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Williams had 11 points.

Youngstown State scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-7, 3-7). Garrett Covington added 16 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points and seven assists.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday.

