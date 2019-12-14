Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Moore scores 26 to lift DePaul past UIC 86-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Charlie Moore had 26 points as DePaul routed Illinois-Chicago 86-65 on Saturday.

Moore shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Paul Reed had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for DePaul (10-1) which started the season 9-0 before falling to Buffalo 74-69 on Sunday.

DePaul had 42 points in the paint, compared to 26 for UIC. DePaul shot 52% from the floor (33-63) while limiting the Flames to 22-of-55 shooting (40%).

Braelen Bridges had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (4-7). Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 12 points apiece.

DePaul matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago faces Illinois State on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today