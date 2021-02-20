Moore scores 24 to carry DePaul past St. John’s 88-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Charlie Moore had a season-high 24 points as DePaul narrowly beat St. John’s 88-83 on Saturday night.

Darious Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-10, 2-10 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ray Salnave added 11 points. Oscar Lopez Jr. had 10 points.

Julian Champagnie had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm (14-9, 8-8). Isaih Moore added 16 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 13 points.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Red Storm with the win. St. John’s defeated DePaul 81-68 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES