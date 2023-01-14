LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Landon Moore scored 22 points, Maxwell Land added 21 points, and Saint Francis of Pennsylvania defeated LIU 87-68 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Land added eight rebounds. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points.

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (2-15, 0-5) with 20 points. Andre Washington added 15 points, four assists and two steals for LIU. C.J. Delancy also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Saint Francis visits Sacred Heart while LIU hosts Saint Francis of Brooklyn.

