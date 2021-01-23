Moore scores 21 to carry DePaul over Marquette 68-61

MILWAUKEE (AP)Charlie Moore had 21 points as DePaul beat Marquette 68-61 on Saturday.

Moore hit all 10 of his free throws.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points and six rebounds for DePaul (3-5, 1-5 Big East Conference). Darious Hall added seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had five blocks.

D.J. Carton scored a career-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 4-5). Justin Lewis added eight rebounds. Theo John had eight rebounds.

