Moore scores 20 to carry Oakland over Milwaukee 85-81

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Jalen Moore had 20 points as Oakland edged past Milwaukee 85-81 on Friday.

Moore shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland (10-16, 10-9 Horizon League). Rashad Williams added 16 points, and Micah Parrish had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-11, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. DeAndre Gholston added 16 points, and Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

