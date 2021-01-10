Moore scores 18, CSU Bakersfield beats Cal Poly 67-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Taze Moore had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to help CSU Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 67-50 on Saturday night.

De’Monte Bukcingham had13 points, Justin Edler-Davis 12 and Justin McCall scored 11 for Bakersfield (7-4, 3-1 Big West Conference).

Camren Pierce led Cal Poly (2-6, 0-2) with 12 points and Colby Rogers added 11.

