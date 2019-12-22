Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Moore scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 72-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Taze Moore posted 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield easily defeated Cal Poly 72-50 on Saturday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (6-8), which ended its five-game road losing streak.

Cal Poly put up 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kyle Colvin had 8 points for the Mustangs (2-10).

Cal State Bakersfield plays Texas Tech on the road next Sunday. Cal Poly plays San Diego State on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞