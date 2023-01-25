OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Khalid Moore scored 19 points as Fordham beat Saint Bonaventure 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Moore shot 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Rams (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry added 17 points. Will Richardson finished with 16 points.

The Bonnies (10-11, 4-4) were led in scoring by Daryl Banks III, who finished with 29 points. Kyrell Luc added 10 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.