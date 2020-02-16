Mooney leads UC Davis over CS Northridge 110-98

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Joe Mooney had 29 points as UC Davis topped Cal State Northridge 110-98 on Saturday. Stefan Gonzalez added 20 points for the Aggies.

Mooney hit 7 of 9 3-pointers.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for UC Davis (12-15, 6-5 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added 16 points.

UC Davis is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 110 points were a season best for UC Davis, which also posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Cal State Northridge scored 57 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Lamine Diane had 30 points and six assists for the Matadors (11-16, 6-5). Terrell Gomez added 26 points. Lance Coleman II had 14 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Matadors on the season. UC Davis defeated Cal State Northridge 66-62 on Jan. 18. UC Davis faces Cal Poly on the road on Thursday. Cal State Northridge plays UC Irvine at home next Saturday.

