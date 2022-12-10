FARGO, N.D. (AP)Josh Bannan’s 27 points helped Montana defeat North Dakota State 82-75 on Saturday night.

Bannan was 11-of-16 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Grizzlies (5-5). Brandon Whitney scored 22 points while going 8 of 10 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Aanen Moody was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

Boden Skunberg led the way for the Bison (2-9) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Grant Nelson added 19 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State. In addition, Jacari White had 15 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.