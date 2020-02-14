Montana State holds on late to outlast Idaho State, 73-69

Closings & Delays
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Amin Adamu scored 20 points and hit five of six from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds as Montana State held on to beat Idaho State 73-69 on Thursday night.

Jubrile Belo had 18 points and five blocks for Montana State (13-11, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Harald Frey added 17 points and six assists. Devin Kirby had 10 points.

Malik Porter had 14 points for the Bengals (6-17, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Tarik Cool added 13 points. Jared Stutzman had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bengals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho State 75-64 on Jan. 25. Montana State plays Weber State at home on Saturday. Idaho State plays Montana on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

