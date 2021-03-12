Montana beats Weber St. 80-75 in Big Sky quarterfinals

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Robby Beasley III hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Mack Anderson added 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Montana beat Weber State 80-75 on Thursday night in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Grizzlies (15-12) play No. 2 seed Eastern Washington in the semifinals Friday.

Josh Bannan added 10 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Parker also scored 10 points for Montana (15-12).

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 18 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-6). Cody Carlson added 18 points. Dillon Jones had 13 points.

