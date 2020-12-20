Monsanto lifts East Tennessee St. over Lee University 62-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Damari Monsanto had 11 points as East Tennessee State topped Lee University 62-53 on Saturday.

Vonnie Patterson added 10 points for the Buccaneers, and Ledarrius Brewer chipped in nine points. Serrel Smith had five steals for East Tennessee State (4-3).

Quay Kennedy had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Beyuan Hendricks added 11 points. Jayce Willingham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery